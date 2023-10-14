A bitter election won’t derail the stunning rise of the Polish economy

Law & Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski has accused opposition leader Donald Tusk of being a 'German puppet' - Sean Gallup/Getty

Huge crowds have taken to the streets. There have been allegations of dirty tricks, incendiary rhetoric over women’s rights and the place of the country in Europe, along with warnings about the rise of extremists on both the Left and the Right.

Poland’s election this weekend will be as bitter as any contested anywhere in the world, and the result may well prove very messy.

Whatever happens once the votes are counted, however, one point is clear. It won’t stop the stunning rise of the Polish economy.

A basket case when communism fell 30 years ago, it may well soon be richer than Britain, and wealthier than France and Germany as well – and companies and investors should get in while they still can.

There’s a good reason for that – but it isn’t immediately obvious from the Polish political debate, which is certainly inflammatory.

The ruling Law and Justice Party has accused the opposition leader, the former President of the European Council Donald Tusk, of being little more than a German puppet.

He is an “enemy of the nation…a traitor who must be exterminated”, according to the Law & Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

Meanwhile, Tusk’s Civic Platform has blasted the government for curbing abortion, for opposing the EU, for crushing LGBTQ rights, and restricting the power of the judiciary.

Poland’s culture wars, perhaps not surprisingly for a rapidly modernising Catholic country, makes a debate between Suella Braverman and Yvette Cooper look civilised by comparison.

And yet while there are of course important differences between the main parties on social issues, on the economy there is not much to choose between.

Culture wars are set to be the dividing line in Poland's election as, economically, little differentiates Donald Tusk from his more conservative rival - WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Tusk’s party would unlock some extra funding from Brussels, while the ruling party would beef up defence spending, and free up cash for higher pensions and child benefits. Other than that, not a great deal divides them.

Whatever happens in the election, therefore, it won’t stop the stunning rise of the Polish economy. Poland has been the one real economic success in Europe over the last two decades. When it broke away from Soviet control in the early 1990s, it was in a terrible state.

The communist planners had made shipbuilding and mining its main industries, which as anyone in Glasgow or Newcastle will tell you is hardly a great combination.

And yet, with a mix of low taxes, a skilled workforce, relatively light regulation, and plenty of inward investment, it has grown at a stunning pace. From 2010 to 2020, output expanded by 38pc.

It is not hard to work out why. The corporate tax rate is just 19pc, low by European standards, and far less than the UK now levies, while personal taxes are levied at two rates, 12pc and 32pc, again far less than across most of Europe.

Debt is relatively low, with a debt to GDP ratio of just 46pc, while GDP per capita has surged. And it has achieved all that despite a massive brain drain, not least to the UK (hundreds of thousands of Poles moved here).

With far fewer young people leaving to make more money elsewhere, its growth can only accelerate.

Sure, it is slowing down this year. The Polish economy is expected to expand by only 0.7pc over 2023, which is poor by recent standards. But it has been dragged down by the weakness of Germany, its main investor and trading partner.

In the medium-term, however, even that may well turn into a strength. Poland is rapidly hollowing out Germany’s industry with lower taxes and cheaper energy.

The country has just started building a new generation of nuclear reactors, locking in lower power prices, while the German Greens still refuse to allow any new plants to be built.

It is hardly a surprise that German companies are moving a few miles across the border, where costs are lower.

There are already forecasts that, by the end of this decade, Poland may well be richer per capita than the UK.

Assuming a 3.6pc average growth rate, compared to our miserable 0.5pc, it could have overtaken us by 2030.

Even the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has made that one of his themes, although he has completely failed to notice the reason why this could happen: that Polish taxes are far lower than ours, and the government doesn’t seem to be worrying about a “green industrial strategy” (although it is getting plenty of investment on the back of lower costs, with Europe’s largest electric vehicle battery factory just outside Wrocław).

But it is not just Britain it is outstripping. On current long-term trends, Poland will be richer per capita than France and Germany as well.

And while its population, at 37 million, is slightly smaller, by the middle of the next decade it will almost certainly have overtaken Spain and Italy to become the EU’s third largest economy in absolute terms.

And yet despite all that, assets in Poland are still comparatively cheap.

The Warsaw index has failed to keep pace with the country’s blistering economic growth. The stock market is not much higher now than it was five years ago, in part because relatively few of its emerging companies have yet listed there.

And British firms have been too slow to move in. Tesco made what now looks like a big mistake in selling its Polish chain in 2020, although B&Q owner Kingfisher is still a major player.

In reality, companies and investors should be getting in while they still can. The election may well be very bitter. The outcome may well prove very messy, with lots of protests, and fierce denunciations of whoever emerges as the winner.

But it is not going to derail the economy. It is steadily turning into Europe’s one real success story – and that is not going to stop now.

