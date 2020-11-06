Mail-in ballots for Biden in Georgia, Pennsylvania appear poised to seal Trump's fate

PHILADELPHIA — Police formed a barrier of bicycles down the middle of a busy Philadelphia street Friday, a physical manifestation of the political fault line separating euphoric Joe Biden supporters from Donald Trump's defiant and frustrated devotees.

One side of Arch Street was alive with celebration, protesters dancing with abandon to the beats of a local DJ as the Democratic nominee slowly closed in on his goal of capturing enough electoral votes to become the next president of the United States.

Across the way, a small but determined rogue's gallery of the president's true believers did their best to shout down the other side, brandishing Trump flags and placards as they parroted his unfounded claims of electoral fraud.

"They're trying to steal an election," said Dave Dohrmann, a Philadelphia native who was among the Trump supporters pacing back and forth behind the barriers.

Helicopters pulsed in the sky overhead and police sirens howled in the distance as Trump supporters bellowed vitrol into bullhorns, ignored by the priests and local activists offering affirmations and prayers across the street.

In the neutral territory in between, locals occasionally wandered over to the Trump barriers to taunt and antagonize, encounters that typically dissolved into shouting matches but little else.

Dohrmann, for one, said he doesn't expect the dispute to escalate any further.

"Trump supporters are not violent people," he insisted, straining to be heard over the shouted epithets of a nearby ally. "There's a large, welcoming tent that everyone is welcome into for the common goal of keeping our democracy."

Meanwhile, the country's electoral will was gradually coming into focus in Georgia and Pennsylvania, two critical battleground states that appeared poised to seal the current president's fate.

In Georgia, a state where only Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton have disturbed a half-century of Republican dominance, Trump's paper-thin lead disappeared overnight beneath a tide of mail-in votes for the Democratic nominee.

And in Pennsylvania, Biden gradually erased what had been a 600,000-vote lead for Trump on election night, posting a lead of more than 12,000 votes by the time workers in Philadelphia began flooding the nearby Reading Terminal Market for lunch.

Indeed, the landscape was already looking bleak Thursday when the president vowed to fight on in court, lashing out at the pillars of American democracy in a display of indignance that was especially unhinged and bitter, even for him.

"It's a corrupt system," he fumed, referring to the mail-in voting system that allowed tens of millions of voters to cast a ballot without risking their health in the midst of a deadly pandemic.

"They want to find out how many votes they need, and then they seem to be able to find them. They wait and wait, and then they find them."

Dasha Pruett, who ran unsuccessfully as a Republican in Pennsylvania's 5th congressional district, was less confident that the tensions on display Friday wouldn't spill over into violence in the state and elsewhere across the country should Biden win.

"It's very possible that this is going to go in a very bad direction because it's been happening," Pruett said.

"Driving over here, all the businesses are boarded up. This is not America as we know it. We are the land of the free, we are the land of opportunity, we are the land of liberty, and we have to keep it that way."

Pennsylvania is worth 20 electoral college votes and Georgia worth 16. All of them are must-haves for Trump, who is well back of Biden in the race to reach the 270 needed to claim the presidency.

Pennsylvania's votes, added to those of states where he has clear leads, would put Biden over the top.

But in Arizona, where the president is lagging behind Biden but has a reasonable chance to catch him and claim 11 electoral votes, the Trump forces are more than happy to let the counting continue.

With his path back to the Oval Office narrowing by the hour, Trump has been mobilizing supporters and lawyers alike in the remaining battleground states, including in Pennsylvania, in a last-ditch attempt to keep his hopes alive.

Trump's campaign has also blanketed places like Wisconsin and Michigan with a flurry of legal challenges, most of them with little chance to gain traction.

