Bitfinex to further delist 87 trading pairs amid low liquidity

Crypto exchange Bitfinex is set to further delist 87 trading pairs due to low levels of liquidity.

The pairs being removed include several altcoins paired against both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), as well as against tether (USDT) and fiat currencies.



Some of these pairs include altcoins of notable projects, such as token creation platform Bancor, blockchain-based AI marketplace project SingularityNET and adult industry-oriented blockchain project SpankChain, among others.

Bitfinex said the removal, effective March 26, will help improve liquidity and the trading experience for users.

Bitfinex appears to be on a delisting-spree. Earlier this month, it removed 46 trading pairs, also due to low liquidity.

At the time, Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino told The Block that the exchange decided to delist pairs because many projects born in the 2017 initial coin offering (ICO) boom have now “lost traction.”

While Bitfinex currently does not have a hard cap for the number of pairs it hopes to support, it wants to concentrate all liquidity of a given project into a single pair, typically the USD pair, Ardoino told The Block at the time.