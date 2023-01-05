Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Bitfarms, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.011 = US$3.1m ÷ (US$377m - US$82m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Bitfarms has an ROCE of 1.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 8.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Bitfarms' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Bitfarms has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Bitfarms, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 51% over the last four years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for Bitfarms in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 31% to shareholders over the last three years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

One more thing: We've identified 5 warning signs with Bitfarms (at least 2 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

