Bitcoin Sell-Off Continues as Asian Markets Fall Amid Weak China Cues
Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.
Bitcoin (BTC) was down 1% throughout the Asian trading session, pushing its on-day loss to almost 8.5% as markets throughout the region provided traders with weak returns.
Bitcoin ended the east Asian business day at $36,211, according to the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX).
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index ended the day up 1.4%, while Korea’s KOSPI was flat, Hong Kong’s Hang Sang index down 1.4%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX at 0.47%.
“Bitcoin has been surprisingly quiet today given the turbulence in other asset classes. However, the overnight fall in the markets leading cryptocurrency provides another reminder that Bitcoin is highly correlated to movements in U.S stock markets. Where the Nasdaq goes, Bitcoin is sure to follow,” said Australia-based Market Analyst at City Index, Tony Sycamore in a note to CoinDesk.
Crypto liquidations on futures exceeded $400 million, according to a prior report from CoinDesk, with bitcoin futures leading at $191 million in liquidations.
Vast liquidations suggest price movements caught traders by surprise and would be indicative of a bear market.