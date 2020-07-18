Bitcoin Scam: Hackers Targeted Employees Through Social Engineering Scheme, Downloaded Accounts' Information Through 'Your Twitter Data' Tool, Says Twitter

San Francisco (USA), July 18: Days after the Bitcoin scam, Twitter released an official statement stating that their initial probe indicates attackers targeted certain Twitter employees through a social engineering scheme. Twitter even claimed that the attackers manipulated a small number of employees and used their credentials to access Twitter’s internal systems. Further, Twitter said that attackers hacked accounts of former US president Barack Obama, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates & SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Releasing an official statement on Saturday, Twitter said, "We believe attackers targeted certain Twitter employees through a social engineering scheme. They manipulated a small number of employees & used their credentials to access Twitter’s internal systems, including getting through our two-factor protections." Maharashtra Cyber Issues Advisory After Major US Twitter Accounts Hacked in Bitcoin Scam, Asks People to Report Suspicious Incident on cybercrime.gov.in.

Adding more, Twitter said, "As of now, we know that they accessed tools only available to our internal support teams to target 130 Twitter accounts. For 45 of those accounts, the attackers were able to initiate a password reset, login to the account, and send tweets."

Among other details, Twitter stated that hackers took the additional step of downloading the account’s information through our “Your Twitter Data” tool. The microblogging website said, "For up to eight of the Twitter accounts involved, the attackers took the additional step of downloading the account’s information through our “Your Twitter Data” tool. We are reaching out directly to any account owner where we know this to be true."

Here's what Twitter statement said:

For up to eight of the Twitter accounts involved, the attackers took the additional step of downloading the account’s information through our “Your Twitter Data” tool. We are reaching out directly to any account owner where we know this to be true: Twitter — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020





Earlier on Thursday, Twitter went through the worst-ever cyber attack on any social media platforms. According to at least 367 users transferred around $1,20,000 (over Rs 90 lakh) to hackers in Bitcoins before the Twitter teams swung into action to stop the cryptocurrency scam that hit several top-notch public profiles. Following this, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has also apologised.