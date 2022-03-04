Bitcoin Rally Evaporates as Price Tumbles Below $40K Friday Afternoon

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, bitcoin (BTC) was changing hands at $39,300 at press time, dropping below $40,000 for the first time since Monday as stocks continue to sell off over the war in Ukraine.

It’s been quite the round trip for bitcoin this week, with the bulls encouraged by a dramatic move higher from midday Monday that carried the price from $38,000 to above $45,000 early Wednesday. The divergence from struggling stocks didn’t last long though, and bitcoin’s hasty retreat has picked up steam this afternoon.

Checking stocks, the Nasdaq is down another 2% today and the S&P 500 off 1%. The action in Europe is way worse, with Germany shedding 4.4% today, France 5%, and Italy more than 6%.

Not to be forgotten is the Fed, with Jay Powell on Tuesday - though worried about the economic impact from the war - nevertheless promising a 25 basis point rate hike later this month. The U.S. central bank doesn’t need more ammunition for tightening policy, but got some anyway in this morning’s nonfarm payrolls report which showed a whopping 678,000 jobs added in February versus expectations for just 400,000.