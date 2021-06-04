Bitcoin price – live: Crypto comeback stalls as dogecoin and ethereum fall again and Musk posts memes

Bitcoin is staging a slow recovery at the start of June after a devastating month of losses in May (Getty Images)

Bitcoin, Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada) and dogecoin are all trending upwards on Thursday, as a buoyant crypto market finally shows signs of recovery.

Following a quiet couple of days at the start of June, positive news about dogecoin being added to Coinbase saw a sudden surge in price for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency on Wednesday.

It shot up by more than a third within the space of just a few hours and continues to trade above $0.40 amid online rallying cries from the “Doge Army” to push it past its previous all-time high of $0.72 to $1.

Bitcoin, which had stuck to a relatively narrow band between $34,000 and $38,000 since late May, finally broke out of it on Thursday morning and now looks to be testing $40,000. Ether has seen a similar 4 per cent rise and is now pushing back towards $3,000.

We’ll have all the latest news and updates from the crypto market right here.

