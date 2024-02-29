Bitcoin price live: Crypto market nears record high as experts make 2024 predictions

The price of bitcoin rose more than 200 per cent between February 2023 and February 2024 (iStock/ Getty Images)

Bitcoin is once again on the ascendency, rising more than 20 per cent over the last week to take it close to its all-time high.

Reaching above $63,000 on Thursday, the world’s leading cryptocurrency is now less than $6,000 away from the record price it hit in November 2021.

Other leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have also experienced huge gains in recent days, pushing the overall crypto market cap above $2.3 trillion.

Some market analysts predict that a new record high for the world’s leading cryptocurrency is imminent, while others warn that a significant correction may follow the latest price surge.

Bitcoin price live: Positive predictions ahead of halving

11:41 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Another reason for such a buoyant market at the moment is the impending bitcoin halving, which will see the rewards for mining the cryptocurrency slashed in half.

Taking place roughly every four years, the bitcoin halving has been used by some crypto analysts to explain the quadrennial price cycles that the cryptocurrency hasd experienced over its 15 year history. One of the most vocal proponents of this theory is the pseudonymous dutch analyst PlanB, who has gained millions of followers in recent years for his Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model.

✅$55k .. S2F is back .. like clockwork!



Now let's break S2F model on the upside🚀



Read the original 2019 article to know what's next:https://t.co/n5P5uMCKHT pic.twitter.com/9Rmj6Jj375 — PlanB (@100trillionUSD) February 27, 2024

While his predictions can overly optimistic, some have pointed to the latest price rally as confirmation that bitcoin is following this trajectory. It’s worth noting that PlanB also warns that a ‘black swan’ event, like a global economic downturn or crypto exchange collapse, could derail his model.

You can find out more about bitcoin’s halving – which is set to take place on 19 April – in our explainer here:

What is the bitcoin ‘halving’ and will it trigger a new price record?

Bitcoin price live: what caused the cryptocurrency’s resurgence?

11:04 , Anthony Cuthbertson

Bitcoin is trading above $62,000 this morning, marking its highest price since November 2021. It is now less than $7,000 away from its all-time high, which it hit that month, before a sudden correction. So how did we get back here?

There are several reasons behind bitcoin’s recovery, including broader economic factors and an increase in ways for people to invest in the cryptocurrency. But one of the main drivers of the latest rally has been the first ever approval of a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US, bringing billions of dollars of institutional investment to the market.

“In contrast to past bull markets, there is little to no speculative fervour from retail investors,” said Alex Adelman, founder of the crypto app Lolli, told The Independent this week. “Instead, momentum is underpinned by a more mature and calculated approach to bitcoin with an understanding of its strength from the world’s biggest institutional players... Once bitcoin breaks its all-time high, we will see an additional wave of interest in bitcoin from retail investors.”

Is bitcoin back? Price suddenly surges as investors flock to crypto

10:36 , Anthony Cuthbertson

to The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto market. Bitcoin has shot up more than 20 per cent over the last week and is now within touching distance of its all-time high.

Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and other major cryptocurrencies have also experienced considerable gains, though the biggest price jump has actually come from the meme-inspired token dogecoin, which is up more than 50 per cent over the last seven days.

To help explain why, and to look forward at what might come next, we’ll be bringing you all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions throughout the day.