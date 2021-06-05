Bitcoin price – live: Elon Musk gives NSFW crypto a huge boost after tweet
Bitcoin, Ethereum (ether), and Cardano (ada) are enjoying a period of relative stability over the weekend, shifting by less than 1 per cent in price since Friday.
The headlines have instead been taken by NSFW altcoin CumRocket, which received an emoji endorsement from Elon Musl.
Following a quiet couple of days at the start of June, positive news about dogecoin being added to Coinbase saw a sudden surge in price for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency at the end of the week.
It shot up by more than a third within the space of just a few hours and continues to trade above $0.40 amid online rallying cries from the “Doge Army” to push it past its previous all-time high of $0.72 to $1.
Bitcoin, which had stuck to a relatively narrow band between $34,000 and $38,000 since late May, finally broke out of it on Thursday morning and looked to be testing $40,000 but has since slipped back down.
We’ll have all the latest news and updates from the crypto market right here.
