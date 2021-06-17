Bitcoin Price Drops Today; Ether, Binance Coin in Red. Top Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin prices dropped for the second straight day on Thursday. The world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading at $38,623.52 at 0725 hours IST on June 17 on coinmarketcap.com Index, down 3.47 per cent on a day. The cryptocurrency investment products and funds saw outflows for a second straight week. Total cryptocurrency outflows recorded at $21 million for the week ending June 11.

Ether also saw a steep decline on June 17. The second most popular cryptocurrency slumped nearly 4.63% in the last 24 hoours to $2,409.35.

