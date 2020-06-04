Bitcoin’s mining difficulty falls 9.29 percent

Bitcoin's mining difficulty — a metric for the ease by which miners can create new transaction blocks on the network – fell on Thursday.

The difficulty dropped to 13.7 trillion at block 633,024. The fall represented the second-biggest move of its kind for 2020, and the fourth such decline since the start of the year.

[caption id="attachment_67417" align="alignleft" width="1380"]Source: BTC.com[/caption]

The largest difficulty drop for the year occurred on March 26, when the difficulty fell 15.9%.

Thursday's development follows a 6% fall, which took place on May 20. That particular difficulty reduction was the first to occur after the bitcoin block reward halving, which saw the per-block subsidy drop from 12.5 BTC per block to 6.25.

As The Block's Celia Wan previously reported, the post-halving environment presents challenges for some miners, especially those that are overleveraged or rely chiefly on inefficient equipment. A difficulty reduction is a signal that miners have left the network, suggesting that the expected exit for some poorly-performing is taking place.





