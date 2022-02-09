Bitcoin Miners Offloaded Holdings as Prices Dropped to $33K
Bitcoin miners sold part of their holdings over the past 30 days after months of accumulation, data from multiple sources show.
Miner net position change shows the net change in bitcoin supply held by miner addresses. Red bars indicate periods of sale, while green bars indicate periods of accumulation.
The metric decreased by over 1,660 bitcoins on Saturday and 1,733 bitcoins on Sunday, according to analytics tool Glassnode. This amounts to over $147 million at current prices, as per tracking tool CoinGecko.
The weekend’s sale was the first for 2022, after a previous selling period in November 2021.
Over the past 2 months, miners have been continuously accumulating bitcoin even as prices fell from $55,000 to $35,000, research firm Delphi Digital said in a daily note.
“With the weekend pump, miners are starting to offload their BTC holdings as Miner Net Position Change turned negative for the first time in 2 months,” the analysts wrote.
The sale over the past 30 days likely contributed to a decline in bitcoin prices, as the asset touched $32,000 in the last week of January. It has since recovered, touching as much as $45,570 on Tuesday.
Bitcoin mining is the process of discovering new blocks, verifying transactions, and adding them to the Bitcoin blockchain.
A miner broadly describes an entity using powerful computing resources to validate the network and earn bitcoin as a reward in return. The upkeep of such systems is expensive, and miners periodically sell holdings to cover costs.