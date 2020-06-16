Bitcoin makes up over 90% of payments processed by BitPay

Bitcoin continues to be the dominant payment method for BitPay, according to new payment statistics released by the firm.

Since November 2019, bitcoin has maintained a 90% market share of all payments processed, by payment count, through BitPay's platform. The closest competing asset is bitcoin cash, which maintained a market share of between 3-5%.

Additional data revealed that from January to April, BitPay processed approximately 390,000 transactions, averaging roughly 98,000 per month.

BitPay is a significant player in the cryptocurrency payments processing space. According to its co-founder and CEO, in 2019, the firm facilitated $1 billion worth of cryptocurrency transactions.





