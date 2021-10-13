Bitcoin Hovers Near 200-Hour MA Support; Resistance at $56.6K
Bitcoin remains on the offer following Tuesday’s 2.58% drop.
The cryptocurrency is currently trading near the 200-hour moving average (MA) support at $54,500 earlier today, representing a 2.6% drop on the day.
The average acted as strong support during the U.S. trading hours on Tuesday.
The relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly and 4-hour charts remains in bearish territory below 50. So, a continued decline cannot be ruled out.
Acceptance under the 200-hour MA would expose support at $50,000.
Bulls will need to clear the lower high at $56,612 created in Asian hours to take greater control and attack resistance at $60,000.