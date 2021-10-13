Bitcoin Hovers Near 200-Hour MA Support; Resistance at $56.6K

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The puck will drop on a new NHL season tonight for most of Canada's teams — although fans may notice some differences from previous years. The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens in the first game of the evening, a return to the tradition of having the two storied rivals open their seasons against each other. It's the first of five games on the schedule, including the Winnipeg Jets travelling to Anaheim to take on the Ducks. The night will wrap in Edmonton as the Oilers wel