Bitcoin Holding Support Above $35K-$37K, Resistance at $45K

Bitcoin (BTC) traded lower over the weekend after buyers were unable to break above the $40,000 price level. Immediate support is at $37,000, which could stabilize the pullback, although stronger support is seen at $35,000.

The cryptocurrency continues to trade in a tight price range and is down 2% over the past 24 hours to about $38,000.

Upside momentum is slowing on the daily chart, which points to further consolidation around the current price. Resistance is seen at $45,000.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is rising from oversold levels, similar to what occurred during the last week of February, which preceded a price jump. Still, the RSI can remain in oversold territory for a few days before confirming an upswing (typically with a reading above 50).