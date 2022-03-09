Bitcoin Enters Resistance Zone Between $40K-$45K

Bitcoin (BTC) rallied as much as 10% over the past 24 hours as buyers reacted to short-term oversold readings.

Resistance around the $40,000-$45,000 price zone could stall the current upswing, similar to what occurred last week.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is oversold, which typically precedes a brief pullback in price. On the daily chart, however, the RSI is neutral, suggesting that lower support around $37,000-$40,000 could stabilize pullbacks into the Asia trading day.

For now, bitcoin remains in a tight trading range, although downside momentum has slowed over the past two months. That means bulls could remain active at short-term support levels.

BTC was trading near $42,000 at press time and is down 3% over the past week.