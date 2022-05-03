Bitcoin Diverges From Stocks as Fed Meeting Starts, Slips Toward $38K

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Bitcoin (BTC) slid, continuing its thus far uninspiring start to May, as crypto traders positioned ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve decision due Wednesday.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was down 1.2% in the past 24 hours to around $37,719, as of press time.

A major market talking point in recent weeks has been bitcoin's elevated correlation with U.S. stocks, especially the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 Index. But the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were both in positive territory on Tuesday, as crypto markets appeared to suffer from negative sentiment.