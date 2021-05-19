BItcoin crashes to three-month low after mass sell-off on China clampdown

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bitcoin got biffed again today after regulators in China signalled a crackdown on the use of cryptocurrencies by banks.

Beijing’s ruling that financial institutions should not accept crypto as payment sent the digital currency down 12% to a three-month low of $38,000, below its 200-day moving average.

Just four weeks ago, it was hitting record highs of $64,870 - a drop of some 40%.

That came at the climax of a two-month rally triggered by an announcement from Elon Musk that Tesla would accept it as payment for its e-vehicles.

This was hailed as a watershed moment for the token, burnishing its growing reputation as “digital gold” - a 21st century safe haven from inflation fears, which has seen major US banking institutions begin to take it seriously.

But Musk’s subsequent recent social-media utterances - closely watched by his legion of cultist admirers - have conspired to wipe out all of those gains.

Last week he criticised the “insane” amount of energy used to ‘mine’ the tokens from the digital ether and said Tesla would suspend car purchases using the token.

Over the weekend, he hinted his EV company might have sold its Bitcoin holdings, said to stand at around $1.5billion. Then said it hadn’t.

Amidst all this, during a guest slot on US satirical show Saturday Night Live, he branded Dogecoin - a crypto rival started as a joke which has seen a 21,000% increase in price this year - “a hustle.”

All of which left ‘holders’ confused.

Today’s intervention in China has added jet-fuel to the sell-off.

In a joint statement on the PBOC WeChat account, three industry bodies said cryptos are “seriously infringing on the safety of people’s property and disrupting the normal economic and financial order.”

Beijing has been putting pressure on the crypto space for some months, but this marks an intensification and is anticipated to come ahead of an expected ‘digital Reminbi’ giving the government control over cryptocurrencies.

Ulrik Lykke, executive director at crypto hedge fund ARK36, said: “It is not the first time Elon Musk’s tweets have been erratic and, frankly, wrong. The crypto markets are extremely emotionally driven and their participants are prone to overreacting to events they perceive as negative.”

Another respected commentator said: “Given that it has no apparent fundamental metrics of value, you may as well bet on raindrops racing down a window.”Following today’s crash, traders are bracing for more pain with analysts warning of danger ahead.

“From a technical standpoint, the indicators are flashing red,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote told Bloomberg.

“The next important support level stands near $37,000, then the $30,000 mark. There is a chance that we see a pullback to these levels and even below, at least in the short run.”

Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said: “Some rough and tumble is to be expected when holding something as volatile as cryptocurrency, but in recent weeks there have been significant developments which undermine Bitcoin’s long term prospects.

“Bitcoin mining uses up a phenomenal amount of energy, and unlike traditional metal mining, doesn’t actually produce anything which is useful in the economy. Even celebrity endorsements may dry up as public figures become wary of being associated with an environmentally unfriendly product.

“Meanwhile the Chinese central bank has issued a warning that cryptocurrencies shouldn’t be accepted as payment for products or services.

“This is a manifestation of the regulatory risk surrounding cryptocurrencies. Central banks aren’t simply going to roll over and let systemic risks build up on the back of Bitcoin trading, particularly when cryptocurrencies are looking to usurp their position as arbiters of monetary value.”

