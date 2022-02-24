Bitcoin Crashes More Than 7% in 24 Hours as Putin Announces 'Special Military Operation' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on national TV around 6 a.m. local time the start of a "special military operation" in Ukraine designed to achieve the “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine,” the New York Times reported.
BTC was down 7.11% to $35,077 as of the time of this writing, according to Messari data.
Putin, in the broadcast, called on Ukrainian soldiers to immediately lay down arms.
"All service members of the Ukrainian army who follow these demands will be able to leave the battle zone,” he said, according to NYT.
Read more: Bitcoin Wilts as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Push Gold to 8-Month High
Putin also seemed also seemed to threaten supporters of Ukraine, such as the U.S. and other NATO members.
"Anyone who tries to interfere with us, or even more so, to create threats for our country and our people, must know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never before experienced in your history,'' Putin said. “We are ready for any turn of events.”
Read more: First Mover Asia: China CBDC Is No Government Version of Bitcoin; Terra's Luna, Other Altcoins Jump