Bitcoin Bounces From $37K Support; Resistance at $40K-$43K

Damanick Dantes
·1 min read

Bitcoin (BTC) held support at $37,500 following a 5% decline over the past week.

Selling pressure appears to be stabilizing over the short-term, although upside momentum could slow around the $40,000-$43,000 resistance zone.

BTC was trading around $39,000 at press time and is up by 2% over the past 24 hours. Buyers will need to keep prices elevated above $40,000 in order to sustain the recovery phase.

Still, there has been a slight loss of upside momentum over the past few days, which means BTC will likely remain in a tight trading range until a breakout or breakdown is confirmed. For now, most technical indicators are neutral.



