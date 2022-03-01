Bitcoin Bounce Stalls; Resistance Between $44K and $46K

Bitcoin (BTC) rallied 13% over the past week as bearish sentiment waned. However, the cryptocurrency faces immediate resistance around $44,000-$46,000, which could stall the price recovery over the short-term.

BTC was trading around $43,800 at press time and is up 6% over the past 24 hours.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is overbought, similar to what occurred in early February, which preceded a pullback in price. This time, however, there has been a significant loss of downside momentum, which means buyers could remain active at lower support.

For now, bitcoin is stuck in a range between $37,000 and $46,000, pointing to a potential reversal of a three-month long downtrend. That means buying volume will need to increase on pullbacks in order to cause a trend shift.