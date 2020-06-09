‘Bitcoin Billionaires’ book about Winklevoss twins to turn into a movie

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the twin co-founders of crypto exchange and custodian Gemini, are set to get Hollywood treatment for the second time.



The twins have partnered with film producer Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures to co-produce a movie adaptation of “Bitcoin Billionaires” book, Deadline reported Monday. The book, written by New York Times bestselling author Ben Mezrich, tells the story of how the twins became the first bitcoin billionaires in 2017.



Bitcoin Billionaires is the second book Mezrich has written about the Winklevoss twins. His first book, “The Accidental Billionaires,” chronicled the story of the brothers’ legal battles with Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook, and was later adapted into the Oscar-winning film “The Social Network.”



“We are very grateful at Stampede that we were able to convince them [Cameron and Tyler] to turn their story into a film and produce it with us,” Silverman told Deadline. "This is Rocky II meets Wall Street in a world filled with unique and mesmerizing characters. This is going to make an incredible film.”





