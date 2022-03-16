Bit Digital Has Deployed 39% Crypto Mining Rigs in North America

Crypto miner Bit Digital (BTBT) has deployed 39.2% of its total crypto mining rigs in North America a few months after completely moving out from China.

As of March 15, 10,462 bitcoin miners and 712 Ethereum miners have been deployed in the firm's North America sites, which equate to 0.511 Exahash/second (EH/s) and 0.188 Terahash/second (TH/s) of computing power respectively. All of its rigs have been in North America since Nov. 17, but it takes a while to secure electricity and develop facilities to house them, the miner said in a press release.

In total, the firm held 27,744 bitcoin miners and 731 Ethereum miners at the end of 2021. It also placed an order for 10,000 machines with Bitmain in October of last year, for a maximum price of $65 million, the firm said in the press release.

Bit Digital mined 240.57 bitcoins (BTC) in Q4 2021, a substantial fall from the 695.96 BTC mined in Q4 2020. The drop is primarily due to the miner migration and redeployment, the firm said.

All in all, Bit Digital expects 103 megawatts (MW) of hosting capacity for its mining rigs to be ready by the end of the year, paying a base fee for power and hosting of $3.7 cents per kilowatt-hour on average across different contracts.

Compute North is currently providing around 20MW to its mining sites in Nebraska and Texas, and will deliver another 28MW of hosting capacity to the miner during the last two quarters of this year, according to the press release.

Read more: Bit Digital Migrates All Its Bitcoin Mining Out of China Amid Ban



