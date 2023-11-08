This Bissell Wet-Dry Vacuum Is a ‘Game Changer,’ and It’s $100 Off at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shoppers say their “floors have never been cleaner”

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s hard to find the time to lug out both the vacuum and mop to get your floors sparkling clean and guest-ready.

To save you time, knock off both chores at once with a vacuum mop combo, like the Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max All in One Wet-Dry Vacuum and Mop, which is on sale at Amazon right now.

The top-rated device vacuums and mops floors at the same time, sucking up both wet and dry messes with ease. The machine leaves hard surfaces like tile, sealed wood, laminate, and linoleum completely streak-free, and it’s even safe to use on area rugs.

Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max All in One Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

$318

$200

Buy on Amazon

The cordless vacuum mop offers up to 30 minutes of runtime, so you can clean your entire home in one go. Once your floors are washed, the vacuum can be set on its charging base to enter a self-cleaning mode, so it will flush out dirt and debris it comes in contact with while in use. Plus, it has two tanks: The clean tank always releases water and solution as you’re using the vacuum mop, and the dirty tank does what you would think — stores all the dirty water.

And if you appreciate the ability to connect your cleaning devices to your smartphone, Bissell offers a compatible app to send maintenance alerts and offer cleaning tips.

In addition to the machine itself, this deal is a full kit, complete with an additional brush roll, a docking station (which doubles as a charger and storage for the machine and its accessories), and Bissell’s sanitizing formula for hard floors.

More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum mop a perfect rating, writing in their reviews that it’s “easy to maneuver” and leaves floors “streak-free.” One shopper wrote, “I wish would have bought this years ago. It saves so much time and effort.” They added that their “floors have never been cleaner,” and that the machine is “easy to clean and maintain.”

“I’ll never buy a regular vacuum again,” another shopper shared, who also called the Bissell “a game changer.” A final reviewer described the device as “the best of the best.” They explained, “I have a really bad back, so vacuuming and mopping is very difficult. This doesn’t take all the work out of it, but makes my life so much easier.”

Head to Amazon to pick up the Bissell CrossWave Max All in One Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop now while it’s on sale now ahead of Black Friday.

Amazon

