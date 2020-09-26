Bissell vacuums and cleaners are majorly discounted thanks to Amazon's Big Fall sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Fall is a lovely time to admire the foliage, but the changing of the seasons isn't all fun and games: It also requires a lot of home maintenance. While raking leaves and cleaning out your gutters might be at the top of your list, you can't forget about your floors, either: Between the dirt, leaf bits and other debris that can get tracked into your home come this time of year, regular vacuuming sessions are a must. Thankfully, Amazon is ushering autumn in with a Big Fall Sale that's got hundreds of deals on household goods—including price cuts on some top-rated Bissell vacuums and cleaners.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

With discounts of up to $60 on the brand's upright vacuums, steam mops and carpet cleaners, there's a machine for every type of surface in your home—from rugs to hardwood floors—that you can save big on right now.

Shoppers can shave off a huge chunk of change, for instance, on the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus upright vacuum, which is a whopping $60 off its original $229.99 at $169.99. This popular pick for pet owners is super lightweight at just 14.2 pounds and plenty agile, according to its more than 1,000 Amazon shoppers. It has some cool features to boot (check out the fingertip control, which makes it super easy to change up your suction). You'll also get the tangle-free brush roll, an extended quick-release wand, and three pet-specific tools to ensure a deep clean.

According to our lab manager, Jon Chan, this machine will clean just as well as others in its price range but has a leg up on the competition with its feel-good mission to home homeless pets: a portion of the proceeds from each sale supports the cause.

View photos Deep cleans never looked so easy. More

Next up, there's the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution carpet cleaner, which has fallen from $299.99 to $279.99. With close to 6,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews, customers claim this cleaner offers superb carpet and spot performance for the value. It comes equipped with an 800-watt motor, heated cleaning and a rotating brush bar featuring 12 rows of bristles, along with a bevy of helpful tools, including pet upholstery and a tough stain pretreatment to tackle even the most embedded of odors and spills.

For a more versatile pick, the Bissell Steam Shot Deluxe could be just the ticket, and thanks to its $10 price drop, it's now just under $39.99. This baby releases a 100% chemical-free blast of steam to deep clean anything from the grout on your tub to the interior of your car. With a 6.6-ounce water tank that heats up in less than 30 seconds and a bevy of attachments, including a flat scraping tool, a grout brush, a window squeegee and a fabric steamer, you can even use it to de-wrinkle your outfit in a pinch! According to its nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers, this handheld machine cleans like a dream and works quickly, too.

For sparkling-clean floors, you can't go wrong with any of these Bissells, which offer superior suction and excellent maneuverability—all at an affordable price point.

Get the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Upright Vacuum for $169.99 (Save $60)

Get the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Carpet Cleaner for $279.99 (Save $20)

Get the Bissell Steam Shot Deluxe for $39.99 (Save $10)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Bissell vacuum cleaners: Get a big discount on these top-rated models