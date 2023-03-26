The Bissell Steam Mop That Pulls Dirt 'Out of Every Corner' Is on Sale at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

“I was grossly satisfied with the dirt on the washable pad after”

Amazon

Whether you're in the midst of your spring cleaning regimen or haven't quite started yet, you'll likely require a few tools, including a handy steam mop.

Consider grabbing this Bissell Steam Mop while it's on sale at Amazon, as it's sure to change your cleaning game. To use the device, simply turn it on and wait 30 seconds for it to generate steam. The steam mop can be used across most surfaces, including hardwood, ceramic, granite, marble, and linoleum floors, unlatching stuck-on messes with ease. It can even sanitize the floor as you work, removing 99 percent of germs and bacteria.

The device comes with a few accessories, including a washable soft mop pad, washable scrubby mop pad, and two Spring Breeze fragrance discs. These mop pads are designed to more efficiently remove stains and latched-on pet messes, while eliminating odors as you work. Plus, the device is easy to manage, since you can select the steam level straight from the handy control panel.

Amazon

Buy It! Bissell Steam Mop, $76.12 (orig. $92.69); amazon.com

Related: This Hoover Carpet Cleaner Can Remove 'Weeks Worth of Stains,' and It's on Sale

Over 2,200 Amazon shoppers have given this steam mop a five-star rating, and it's even earned an Amazon's Choice rating. Users say that the device can pull dirt "out of every corner" and leaves the floor "super clean." One reviewer said, "The floor literally changed color before my eyes," before adding, "This little marvel got 20 years of grime out of every inch of the floor."

Another shopper wrote that the steam mop is "easy to use and works beautifully." They explained: "My floors feel so clean, and it didn't take very long to get through the whole house as compared to my old mopping system." They finished off by saying, "I was grossly satisfied with the dirt on the washable pad after. I won't go back."

Story continues

Head to Amazon to snag the Bissell Steam Mop while it's marked down.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.