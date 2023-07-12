The Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro is 10% off this Amazon Prime Day

The Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro is $30-off for Amazon Prime Day!

Summertime, when the living is easy. It's also when our pets shed and sweat all over the house. If you're noticing a heightened scent of dog (or cat) these days, it may be time to upgrade your vacuum with this slam-dunk deal on the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner, which is selling for 10% off this Amazon Prime Day.

$278.99 at Amazon (Save $30)

Powerful and efficient, the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro is one of the best carpet cleaners we've tried. Our testers praised this upright cleaner for getting out stains and being the ultimate foil against pet urine and copious amounts of pet hair.

This carpet cleaner is not just a powerhouse, it's easy to use. Our testers report that straight out of the box, you only need to install the clean water tank and screw in a handle on the back and you’re ready to be a carpet-cleaning pro. When you want to clean furniture, it's as simple as plugging in an attachment hose.

With over 14,000 5-star reviews, don't just take our very enthusiastic word for it. This is a carpet cleaner that seriously delivers. Selling at 10% for $278.99 during this Amazon Prime Day, you save $30 from its street price of $308.99.

Bissell deals typically sell out fast so hurry to score 10% off one of the best carpet cleaners we've tested.

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner

Save 10% on the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner with this Prime Day deal.

