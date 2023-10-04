Bissell’s Portable Carpet Cleaner With 17,300 Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Amazon’s October Prime Day is nearly here, and there’s never been a better time to stock up on new cleaning gadgets for your home. Be sure to add this Bissell carpet cleaner to the list, because it’s currently on sale ahead of the yearly event for just $104.



Buried within Amazon’s home hub is a variety of discounted floor and furniture cleaners, including the popular Bissell SpotClean ProHeat Portable Carpet Cleaner. The nifty gadget can quickly rid your carpet, stairs, and upholstery of spills, dirt, and pet stains. It’s no wonder the best-selling gadget has secured more than 17,200 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying that “it works like magic” in making their furniture “look like new again.”

The carpet cleaner uses a mixture of hot water and a potent cleaning solution to remove deep rooted spots and everyday messes. And, it comes with two brush tools to target specific stains in different areas in your home. To use it, just plug in the device, attach one of the cleaning tools to the hose, press the head into the stain, and move the brush up and down until the area is clean. The upholstery cleaner is lightweight enough to carry throughout your house and beyond, but note that it does need to be plugged in during use, so you’ll need an outlet nearby.



One customer used the gadget to deep clean their car seats and 10-year-old mattress, and while they admitted it took several trips to refill it with solution (and empty the dirty water from cleaning), they wrote that it “worked perfect for the task.” Another shopper who cleaned their mattress wrote, “I am so incredibly happy with how much deeper of a clean all my upholstery is getting.”



When you’re finished cleaning with the Bissell device, you can use the self-cleaning tool it comes with to easily flush out the gadget’s hose and take off the machine's dirty tank to empty and rinse before its next use. And, thanks to the cleaner’s compact size, it’s easy to store in a hallway closet, or pantry shelf.

Another reviewer wrote,“ [It] completely sucked away every single dirty little disgusting stain I had in my carpets. So clean that I seriously thought I had accidentally bleached my carpets, but it really just made them look that clean.”



“Hands down this is the best carpet cleaning device I’ve owned,” a final shopper who called it “so quick and easy to grab and go” wrote. “Not only does this pull out for quick cleanups to prevent staining, but it got out a stain that I’ve used several other products on with no luck.”



Ready to change the way your floors and furniture look this fall? Grab the Bissell SpotClean ProHeat Portable Carpet Cleaner while it’s 23 percent off at Amazon, and continue scrolling to see even more discounted carpet cleaners.

Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Cleaner

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Carpet Cleaner

Hoover CleanSlate Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

