Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Every pet parent needs to take advantage of this last-minute Prime Day vacuum deal before midnight

While we know all of you new pet parents would never blame your perfectly innocent and lovable fur baby for any mess but, like, can we all admit that pet hair is a lot?

There’s no shame in feeling frustrated every time you find a wad of soft fur on your black jeans. Luckily, this is where pet hair vacuums come in. Yes, there are dozens of pet hair vacuums to choose from, but they’re often large, expensive and honestly a little scary.

The antidote to the scary and expensive pet hair vacuums just happens to be from one of the top vacuum brands out there: Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Handheld Vacuum. The small but powerful handheld vacuum is only $25 and actually gets the job done.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

I mean, it’s $25, looks adorable and can fit in any random spot in your closet. Plus, it’s so teeny and unthreatening that your new fur baby won’t burrow itself under the couch like with a regular pet hair vacuum — that, we know, is priceless.

With more than 20,000 Amazon shoppers singing its praises and a 4.4 out of 5 stars rating, this vacuum is small enough to tackle hard-to-clean areas, including stairs, car seats and upholstered furniture. The vacuum itself comes with two nozzles designed for stairs and upholstered pieces, attracting hair and pulling out dirt. Because you know your fur babies love to get into random places

Reviewers who have tested out this specific BISSELL pet hair vacuum say that the “rave reviews aren’t lying.”

“I have three cats that shed terribly. They also live to track litter all over the place,” wrote Amazon shopper. “This vacuum makes quick work of all my litter issues. The best part though is the rubber hair nozzle. It gets all the hair off of furniture, the bed, the fabric shower curtain, rugs, clothes — everything!”

If you liked this story, check out the best Prime Day deals our editors are shopping right now.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

More from In The Know:

Guys, the Nordstrom beauty deals are so good right now

These are the 7 best places to shop for stunning lab-grown diamond rings

Here's where to buy the soft matte Stanley tumbler that's going viral on TikTok

These $18 sunnies look just like Bottega Veneta's popular $440 aviator style

The post Every pet parent needs to take advantage of this last-minute Prime Day vacuum deal before midnight appeared first on In The Know.