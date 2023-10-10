The Bissell Little Green Machine Gives Furniture ‘a Second Life,’ and It’s on Sale Today at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The popular cleaner works on carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more

People / Tyler Roeland

It can be tough to justify splurging on a new cleaning device — but when Prime Day rolls around, the prices are pretty convincing. Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is on now, with discounts on thousands of popular products until tomorrow, October 11, including the Bissell Little Green Machine.

The best-selling carpet steamer has been a TikTok favorite since 2021, and it’s easy to see why: It deep cleans carpet, upholstery, car interiors, and more with a combination of water and Bissell’s special cleaning solution plus powerful suction. Despite its compact design that allows for portability and easy storage, the device has a 48-ounce tank, which allows for less frequent refills. And, for just a little while longer, you can pick one up at a discount.

Bissell Little Green Machine, $110

Amazon

$124

$110

Buy on Amazon

Perfect for those with accident-prone pets and kids, the Bissell carpet cleaner works wonders on tough stains. And, thanks to the included Spot & Stain solution, you’re left with a fresh scent after each use. It also features a HydroRinse self-cleaning tool, which cleans out the machine’s hose after each use, a tough stain tool that scrubs and sucks up stains, and a carry handle.

The lean, mean cleaning machine has earned more than 47,000 five-star ratings, and it’s no wonder shoppers can’t stop raving in their reviews about how well it works on all of the surfaces in their homes.

“This is a great machine. We have used it in the car, on the carpet, and everything is so much cleaner now,” one reviewer wrote. They also claimed that their white rugs have been left “amazingly bright” after using the Bissell Little Green Machine.

Another five-star reviewer used the device on the upholstery of their dining room set and “got all the stains and filth that only two small kids can accumulate out.” They added that the cleaner was easy to use and that their furniture “now has a second life.” After cleaning their couch and rugs with the Bissell Little Green Machine, a final shopper commented, “Our living room smells amazing now, our couch seriously looks brand new again and it was super easy to actually use.”

Once you’ve added the Bissell Little Green Machine to your cart, be sure to keep on scrolling for more cleaning product deals from Amazon ahead of their Prime Big Deal Days.

More Amazon Deals on Cleaning Devices

Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner, $388

Amazon

$412

$388

Buy on Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150

Amazon

$220

$150

Buy on Amazon

Bomves Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber, $50 with Coupon

Amazon

$60

$50

Buy on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $180

Amazon

$275

$180

Buy on Amazon

Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner, $153

Amazon

$175

$153

Buy on Amazon

