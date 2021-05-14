Got pets? This best-selling mop/vacuum combo ‘does not leave ANY hair behind’—and it’s on sale

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Plus All-in-One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop is a game-changer. (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond/Getty)

How do you gauge what it means to have truly clean floors? No visible dust bunnies? The ability to walk around without the bottoms of your feet turning black? Floors so spotless you can quite literally eat off of them?

If you’re a pet owner, you know that the measure of cleanliness goes beyond that, even. Anyone with a dog, cat or even a bunny understands the struggle of sofas covered in pet hair, air filled with dander and floors that have endured more than a few smelly accidents. The challenge of tidying up after fur babies is next-level — so you need a floor-cleaning machine that really brings it.

The Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Plus All-in-One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner was born for the job. It’s an all-in-one wet-dry vacuum cleaner and mop, and it doubles down on messes of any kind — that includes sloppy food spills, muddy paw prints and all the pet hair that even four Great Danes can produce, as one reviewer raved.

Right now at Bed Bath & Beyond, this “life-changing” house-cleaning appliance is on sale — you save $30 and get free shipping, and the whole package is just $300.

Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Plus All-in-One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

Plenty of floor-cleaning devices are touted as the be-all, end-all when it comes to cleaning up tough messes, but Bissell’s vacuum/mop combo superstar is truly a standout thanks to a few innovative features that can’t be denied.

For starters, the Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Plus is equipped with two tangle-free brush rolls that are designed to help prevent frustrating pet hair wrap-arounds by up to eight inches, all the while scrubbing your floors to remove dirt and debris.

It even has a pretty brilliant pet hair management system that separates and traps hair so you can easily empty and dispose of it when you’re done — no wrestling with tangled fur or watching it float black into the four corners of the room when you’re done cleaning.

More than 2,000 five-star reviewers cannot get over the ways in which the Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Plus — on sale now at Bed Bath & Beyond — has changed the game when it comes to home cleaning. “It makes cleaning my floors so much easier,” wrote one. “No more sweeping then mopping. Dog and cat hair are gone in one step. The roller cleans itself! Thank you Bissell for making my life easier.

The efficiency has left shoppers in awe, too. “It has cut my cleaning time in half,” another wrote of the Bissell’s beast-like cleaning powers. “I use[d] to spend hours keeping muddy dog prints and hair cleaned up off my floors now I can run this daily with little prep and cleanup afterward.”

Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Plus (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

But even if you don’t have pets, this wet-dry wonder — which also comes with two wood cleaning brushes, two 8-ounce samples of multi-surface pet formula samples, and two 8-ounce wood formula samples — is a boon when it comes to floor cleaning, because it vacuums and mops simultaneously, so it saves you both time and back-breaking effort.

The Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Plus' two-tank system keeps clean and dirty water separate, so you’re always using clean water and floor formula while isolating the icky stuff. “I keep my house pretty clean, but I was shocked how dirty the water in the waste tank was when I was finished,” attested one stunned customer.

