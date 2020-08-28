The perfect vacuum and carpet cleaner for pet owners is $121 off today: 'I feel married to it'

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

While the vacuum workout has its advantages, lugging around that bulky beast does not.

Maybe you’ve become aware that the behemoth you’ve depended on for years to clean up after your fur baby needs a lightweight companion—or a total replacement. But where to begin? With this one-day HSN sale on the Bissell CrossWave Pro Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum, of course—which is also where you can end. On sale for just $200, it’s a whopping $121 off—that’s 38 percent off. And free shipping is just the cherry on top.

Bissell is synonymous with superior suction and excellent maneuverability. It’s a top-tier brand that you can depend on—and right now you can get an incredible deal on a lightweight (11.5 lbs.) wet and dry vacuum that you’ll love now and forever.

Ideal for pet owners, the Bissell has everything you need to tackle tough stains that you thought would be with you forever, including (but not limited to) those left behind by your furry roommate. With three multi-surface pet brushes and a pet cleaning formula, the Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro easily picks up pet hair and removes odors.

“Why did I wait so long?!?,” writes a pet owner who loves the Bissell. “I have a very tiny condo that I decided to sell and went on a cleaning frenzy (including taking my kitty to my mom’s for showings). I vacuum 4-5 times a week, use a microfiber mop and have a dust buster that was kept specifically for the litter area. [But] let me tell you, this found litter I had no idea was there, found more cat hair even after multiple uses with two Dyson vacs. It was amazing what it found, and [it’s] so easy to use and clean. Buy!”

Other reviewers feel equally passionate about this vacuum. “I feel married to my CrossWave,” writes another five-star reviewer. “I have an elderly dog that gets sick on the floor and sometimes can't hold his bladder. I pull out my CrossWave and all of the ick is sucked up in it. The rollers clean themselves as you use it so they are easy to keep clean. The cleaner itself is easy to clean. Just rinse with a little soapy water and you are good to go. I have used this continuously for the last couple of months and have had no problems.”

And if you’re still questioning just how much easier it is to clean with this machine, take it from one reviewer who calls it a “lifesaver” for their health. “I have heart and lung issues. Cleaning the floor was extremely hard on me,” they write. “I tried several different machines. Most would require me to vacuum first. It was too much for me. This floor cleaner is amazing. It's so effortless to use. Now I'm able to clean the floors as often as I want without asking for help.”

