Bispecific Antibodies Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical Trials Insight 2028

Bispecific Antibodies Are Emerging As New Era Of Targeted Cancer Immunotherapies With More Than USD 40 Billion In Market Opportunities Says Kuick Research

Delhi, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales, Price and Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Analysis and Data Highlights:

Over the past few years, immunotherapy has greatly transformed the paradigm of several therapeutic conditions including cancer. Among all immunotherapeutic approaches, monoclonal antibodies have gained considerable momentum in the market owing to their high specificity, efficacy, and targetability towards disease. Till now, around 30 monoclonal antibodies have entered the market which has shown robust response in the market. However, owing to their high molecular weight, these antibodies cannot pass through blood brain barrier, thus limiting their role in market.

Further exploration in this field has led to the emergence of their enhanced “bispecifics” counterparts. Bispecific antibodies are engineered artificial antibodies which have the ability to recognize two epitopes of an antigen or two antigens. The antibodies with two-target functionality have the potential to interfere with the multiple surface receptors or ligands associated with cancer, proliferation or inflammation.

The advent of bispecific antibodies has conferred several potential advantages over monoclonal antibodies. The higher binding affinity of bispecific antibodies which can interact with more than one surface antigen led to enhancement in the cytotoxic effects due to the direct recruitment of effector cells on the site of the disease. In comparison to monoclonal antibodies, the bispecifics have small size and have the ability to pass through blood brain barrier.

At present, three bispecific antibodies have gained entry into the market. Blincyto (Blinatumomab) developed by Amgen was the first bispecific antibody approved by US FDA in 2014. Blincyto is a novel bispecific CD19 directed CD3 T-cell engager which is indicated for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Later in 2017, Genentech developed Hemlibra which is a bispecific factor IXA and factor X-directed antibody indicated to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in patients with Hemophilia A.

More recently in 2021, Rybrevant (Amivantamab) developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals was also granted approval. Rybrevant is a fully human bispecific antibody which is directed against EGFR and MET receptors. The drug targets both EFGR and MET, thus preventing ligands from binding to the receptors, blocking signaling pathway, marking the cancerous cells for antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity by natural killer cells and allowing macrophages to perform trogocytosis. The accelerated approval of the drug addresses high unmet need in the treatment of people with genetically defined non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The pipeline of bispecific antibodies is highly crowded which is mainly due to the extensive research and development activities in this sector. Currently, several bispecific antibodies are present in clinical trials for the management of wide range of chronic diseases and are expected to enter the market in next few years. More than 300 bispecific candidates are currently present in preclinical/clinical development and are expected to enter the market in next 5-8 years. Apart from this, a few of them are present in late stage clinical trials which are expected to enter the market by 2022.

Although the application of bispecific antibodies is currently expanding, but the overall market will be mainly restricted by the stringent regulatory guidelines as well as the high cost associated with their treatment. However, pharmaceutical companies have adopted several strategic alliances including collaboration, partnerships, or joint ventures which allow companies to share risk and rewards as well as offer opportunity to utilize each other novel technologies. For instance in 2021, Bristol Meyer Squibb signs deal with Agenus to license its preclinical bispecific antibody AGEN1777 for immunooncology, which targets TIGIT and an undisclosed antigen.

To date, the approved bispecific antibodies focus on boosting the T-cell response. However, T-cell targeting therapies are limited by several toxic side effects, mainly cytokine release syndrome (CRS). To overcome this, researchers are evaluating to boost natural killer (NK) cells. Scientists have developed NK cell engagers which have shown high potency in comparison to T-cells in targeting several solid tumors.

The growing demand for the bispecific antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancer, bacterial infections, and cancer diagnosis is one of the major factors boosting the growth of market. Since the numbers of cancer patients and infectious diseases are growing, the requirement to cure the patients has increased. It is expected that bispecific antibodies will become dominant therapeutic modality for the management of broad range of disease in foreseeable future.

The global bispecific antibody market is anticipated to register high CAGR rates during forthcoming years. Increase in target patients, high demand for biologics, and increase in research and development activities coupled with the introduction of technologically advanced addition, increase in awareness among patients will boost the growth of market. As per our analysis, the global bispecific antibody market will reach US$ 20 Billion by 2028 and will get almost doubled by 2035.

Regionally, US are expected to dominate the market owing to robust sales of approved drugs and high adoption rates of novel targeted therapy. Increase in prevalence of cancer and the rate at which conventional cancer therapies are failing will also increase the demand of novel targeted bispecific antibodies. In addition, the presence of large pharmaceutical giants and development of favorable reimbursement policies by them will also increase the adoption of bispecific antibodies in the region. For instance, Amgen has developed Amgen 360 which reduces cost of treatment with Blincyto.

