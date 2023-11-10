Bison side-eyes worker as they leave dorm, video shows. See the moment in Yellowstone

A seasonal worker at Yellowstone National Park makes sure to look both ways before leaving their dorm in the morning — and for good reason, TikTok video shows.

The video, posted to Josie Weaver’s account Nov. 7, shows the worker walking down a stairwell to leave the dorm. But the sight of a bison’s head peeking out from around the corner stops Weaver halfway down the stairs.

“Pt. 2: Why I look both ways every time I leave my dorm,” text over the clip reads.

The bison notices as Weaver leans to the side to get a better look at it, the video shows. Without turning its head much, the bison looks at Weaver from the corner of its eye and then walks off in front of the stairwell exit, giving a low grunt as it does so.

Viewers seemed to think the bison’s behavior was funny.

“The way he side-eyes you to make sure you know it’s his turn to cross first lol,” someone said in the comments.

“Bison really looked at you and said ‘hey’,” someone else said.

Some joked Weaver could use it to excuse tardiness to work or school.

“Imagine telling your boss you can’t make it in because there’s a 1,500lb bison camping your front door,” someone said.

It’s unclear from the video when exactly it happened — or whether Weaver was actually late for work that day. Weaver did not respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

What to know about bison

“Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal,” park rangers said. “They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”

In July, a bison gored a Yellowstone tourist in the chest after she had turned to walk away.

In 2022, a 25-year-old woman was gored by a bison and tossed 10 feet into the air at Yellowstone National Park, rangers said. The woman had walked toward the bison on a boardwalk near the Old Faithful geyser and came within 10 feet.

A 34-year-old Colorado man was also gored by a bison while walking near Old Faithful with family when the animal charged them, according to park officials.

Bison are huge animals that can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and run up to 30 mph, according to the park.

Stay at least 75 feet away from bison at all times.

