The bison calf taking the first step to rewild the Canadian prairies

When Europeans settlers first set their eyes upon North America’s Great Plains, vast seas of bison stretched as far as the horizon. But, more than a century ago, the last of the thundering herds that stampeded across the grasslands disappeared.

But the birth of a wild bison calf has renewed hopes that rebuilding sustainable herds is now a step closer. On 22 April, a herd in Wanuskewin heritage park, an Indigenous-run conservation area in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, grew by one member — the first time a calf had been born on the territory since 1876.

Hailing the new arrival as “historic”, Wanuskewin’s chief executive said the birth was a step in the right direction. “We feel humbled and blessed for the arrival the baby bison and for the herd that’s with it,” said Darlene Brander.

Brander said that after consultation with a council of elders, the decision was made to not name the calf.

“The elders told us that because bison are the brothers and sisters of many Indigenous peoples across the land, it wouldn’t be appropriate to give the newborn a name,” she said. “We’ve really been making effort to get guidance from elders on this, because their knowledge is critical to maintaining our traditions.”

The fluffy orange calf is just the first step in a far more ambitious strategy to repopulate the sweeping landscapes.

Bison numbers across the continent collapsed in the late 1800s — largely the result of overhunting by settlers, as well as disease and habitat degradation. Populations dropped from nearly 60 million to fewer than 600. Indigenous communities, which had long relied on plentiful bison populations, were left without a valuable source of food.

“Our societies revolved around the bison — every single bit of it was used and consumed,” said Brander. “The near-extinction had a huge impact.”

At the turn of the century, a handful of ranchers began breeding bison with cattle to create the “cattle-o” hybrid, hoping they would be better suited to the cold climate.

“The idea was a reasonable one. But it really didn’t work very well,” says Dr Gregg Adams, head of the bison project at the University of Saskatchewan’s Western College of Veterinary Medicine.

These hybrid animals now make up the vast majority of North American bison and only two herds —in Yellowstone national park in the United States and Elk Island, Alberta, Canada — are genetically pure.

In Canada, only 1,500 wild, genetically pure bison survive— all descended from roughly 50 individuals that weren’t crossbred in the 1900s. But Parks Canada hopes that, by creating new herds across the country, more genetic resiliency and diversity will develop over time.

Bison have already been reintroduced to Banff National Park, a feat Parks Canada calls a “historic, ecological and cultural triumph”. Such efforts are still threatened by the spectre of disease, but pioneering research at the University of Saskatchewan holds promise for overcoming such challenges.

“We can literally wash the gametes — the semen and embryo — free of diseases, cryopreserve them and then bring them out of the park and use their genetics on other conservation herds,” said Adams.

Even when a hybrid female is inseminated with purebred embryos, the result is a purebred calf. However, herds numbering in the thousands are unlikely to ever return.

“We know now that there are too many roads, too many fences, too many borders, across the Great Plains. We’re never going to have these massive wandering herds of bison again,” said Adams.

But some degree of repopulation will be possible – and will have immense benefits for the land.

“There are numerous studies that show the impact bison recovery has for an ecosystem— all the way down to dung beetles, bird species, prairie dogs and carnivores,” said Adams. “Bison affect the entire ecosystem from microbes to insects to mammals and humans.”

Wanuskewin – a historic bison hunting ground for numerous Indigenous groups, including the Cree, Assiniboine and Blackfoot people – received its first herd of plains bison in December as part of the repopulation effort. Eleven animals arrived, sourced from nearby Grasslands national park and Yellowstone national park in the United States.

“When the bison were released from the trailer, people were overcome with emotion. Some tears shed, including my own. People just felt it in their hearts and souls,” said Brander. “To hear the sound of hooves thundering across the prairies, accompanied by the drums that were part of the ceremonial protocols, it was so powerful. It was a once in a lifetime experience.”