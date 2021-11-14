Bismack Biyombo headed to Baskonia?

Well, as this newspaper has learned, one of the names that appear on the table of the sports management of Baskonia is Bismack Biyombo , a center currently without a team but with a lustrous past after having played the last ten seasons in the NBA distributed in three different franchises (two spells with the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic).

Source: Noticias de Alava @ noticiasdealava.eus

