Is Bisichi PLC's (LON:BISI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

The CEO of Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) is Andrew Heller. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Andrew Heller's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Bisichi PLC has a market cap of UK£8.0m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£1.1m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at UK£495k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under UK£161m, and the median CEO total compensation was UK£268k.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 63% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 37% is other remuneration. So it seems like there isn't a significant difference between Bisichi and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package.

It would therefore appear that Bisichi PLC pays Andrew Heller more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Bisichi has changed from year to year.

Is Bisichi PLC Growing?

Bisichi PLC has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 87% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 6.4%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Bisichi PLC Been A Good Investment?

Bisichi PLC has generated a total shareholder return of 12% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Bisichi PLC, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. We also think investors are doing ok, over the same time period. You might wish to research management further, but on this analysis, considering the EPS growth, we wouldn't call the CEO pay problematic. Taking a breather from CEO compensation, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Bisichi (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

