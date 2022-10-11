Bishopsgate: Man, 25, charged after three stabbed in attempted phone robbery near Liverpool Street Station

Police officers at the scene of the incident in Bishopsgate (James Manning/PA). (PA Wire)

A man has been charged with several offences after three people were stabbed as they tried to prevent a phone robbery in central London.

Witnesses said two knife-wielding robbers on electric bikes were challenged by brave passersby after they tried to snatch a mobile phone on Bishopsgate just before 10am last Thursday.

Louis Parkinson, 25, from Highbury, has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

A search warrant has been issued for a second suspect in connection with the incident, City of London Police said.

The victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.

Colin Bishop, of the City of London Police Major Crime Team, said: “We have charged a man today with a number of serious offences connected with the attempted robbery and knife attack on Bishopsgate last Thursday 6 October 2022.

“A search warrant was executed last night in connection with a second suspect who is actively being sought and the investigation continues.”

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses with information to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident should use the Major Incident Public Portal or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111