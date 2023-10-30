Bishop's Stortford M11 junction to shut for four weeks

Dunmow Road (top left) will be closed for four weeks

A road in an historic market town will be closed for four weeks to upgrade a junction of the M11 motorway.

Essex County Council said Dunmow Road, in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, would remain shut until 26 November.

It said the project would improve capacity at junction eight of the M11 exit slips and the A120.

Work started in the area in September, to divert the water main, but a full closure was needed for the installation of "sheet piling and drainage".

Diversions will be in place.

A "soft closure" will be set up to the Parsonage Lane roundabout, but access will be retained at all times for residents, businesses, the town's golf and football club, the council added.

Pedestrian access will remain.The local authority said the scheme would "reduce congestion and improve capacity on the M11 junction eight exit slips and the A120, support future plans for housing, employment and business developments".

Work started in early 2022 and is due to be completed in Spring 2024.

