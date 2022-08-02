Bishop Fox Ranked 21st in Fast Company’s 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

Bishop Fox

Fourth annual award program recognizes offensive security leader for a “deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels”

PHOENIX, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Fox , the leading authority in offensive security, today announced that it has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators. In its fourth year, the annual award program evaluates workplaces through the singular lens of innovation, and assesses how companies foster, fuel, and promote innovation.



In collaboration with Accenture, Fast Company selected winners from a pool of more than 1,500 organizations across a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. The judges recognized Bishop Fox for developing initiatives and resources that create a culture of innovation, constant improvement, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible – all focused on the company’s mission to improve digital security and privacy for everyone.

“Our goal is to define the future of offensive security and help organizations defend forward – to find vulnerabilities before the bad guys do,” said Vincent Liu, CEO at Bishop Fox. “To accomplish this, we must continue building innovative technology and expand the human expertise and creativity that inspires and amplifies that technology. We’ve worked hard to develop a culture that values depth of experience, diversity of perspective, and openness to collaboration – the fuel behind our innovation – and are thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company as a Best Workplace for Innovators.”

The award highlights the breadth of innovation across Bishop Fox including:



The market-leading Cosmos Attack Surface Management platform – Born out of years of offensive security engagements, Cosmos was purpose-built to proactively defend dynamic attack surfaces by combining advanced technology, automation, and expert-driven testing to continuously identify high-risk exposures.

One of the industry’s most robust programs for offensive security education, training, and advancement – Reflecting strong investment in professional development, the company has built courses in collaboration with universities, expanded global internship and mentoring programs, and created the internal Bishop Fox Academy, which offers employees expansive, hands-on training following a technical skills framework.

Bishop Fox Labs , home to a talented R&D team tasked with finding creative solutions to difficult security problems – Bishop Fox Labs produces tools, research, articles, and advisories which are shared freely whenever possible. Over the past two years, the team has published 17 security advisories and released six new open-source tools. Bishop Fox researchers also aided in response to real-time threats like Log4j, LEXSS, and JSON interoperability vulnerabilities, and shared groundbreaking research on IoT security issues affecting 35 billion devices worldwide. Bishop Fox's R&D work recently also resulted in a patent award for perceptual analysis (US Patent No. 11,218,496) which identifies vulnerabilities at unprecedented scale and efficiency.

A commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) – Bishop Fox’s DEI program is dedicated to improving the percentage and experience of historically under-represented groups in its workforce.

Focusing on innovation, inclusion, and excellence continues to pay dividends for Bishop Fox. With record-setting hiring in the first half of 2022, the firm has grown by more than one-third since the beginning of the year.

“This year’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation.”

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the leading authority in offensive security, providing solutions ranging from continuous penetration testing, red teaming, and attack surface management to product, cloud, and application security assessments. We’ve worked with more than 25% of the Fortune 100, half of the Fortune 10, eight of the top 10 global technology companies, and all of the top global media companies to improve their security. Our Cosmos platform was named Best Emerging Technology in the 2021 SC Media Awards and our offerings are consistently ranked as “world class” in customer experience surveys. We’ve been actively contributing to and supporting the security community for almost two decades and have published more than 16 open-source tools and 50 security advisories in the last five years. Learn more at bishopfox.com or follow us on Twitter .

