Bishop calls for statue of Henry Morton Stanley to be removed

A bishop has called for statues of explorer Henry Morton Stanley to be removed for his part in "one of the most atrocious and exploitative colonial endeavours ever".

Stanley was famous for his hunt for fellow explorer David Livingstone and his part in the European colonisation of Africa. In November 1871 he found the sick explorer and greeted him with the words : "Dr Livingstone, I presume?"

But Bishop Gregory Cameron, bishop of St Asaph, has written to the city council asking for the removal of the monument to Stanley from its place near the River Elwy and signed a petition calling for the removal of a statue from nearby Denbigh town centre.

He said: "Exactly what do we commemorate in the life of Henry Morton Stanley, born John Rowlands? He was an adventurer, who had little respect for the natives of Africa, and who shared in management of one of the most atrocious and exploitative colonial endeavours ever in that vast continent, the enslaving of an entire population to service the wealth creation of King Leopold II of the Belgians through the production of rubber.

"He repudiated his Welsh upbringing and paid scant regard to the communities of St Asaph and Denbigh which had nurtured him. So why exactly is there a statue of him in Denbigh's main square, and another monument at the bottom of St Asaph's High Street?"

Henry Morton Stanley was born in 1841 as John Rowlands in Denbigh. He was abandoned by his mother as a young baby and his father died a few weeks after his birth. He spent some time in the St Asaph Workhouse before emigrating to America and subsequently travelling to Africa.

Dispatched by the New York Herald to find David Livingstone, a Scottish missionary who had gone missing in Africa, Stanley set off in 1871 on an eight-month, 7,000-mile trip accompanied by 200 porters. The goal was accomplished, but not without cost – deserters were flogged and a contemporary, Sir Richard Francis Burton, claimed: “Stanley shoots Africans as if they were monkeys.”

On a second trip in 1874, Stanley, in partnership with The Daily Telegraph, traced the course of the River Congo to the sea. In 1876 he made a deal with King Leopold II to travel back to the Congo, and as a result became associated with the Belgium king’s brutal regime, a link he spent years defending.

In 2011, Bishop Gregory expressed dismay that St Asaph city council had elected to commemorate a man "well known for his imperialist career, his brutality towards the indigenous African population, and for his collaboration with King Leopold in the subjugation, exploitation and maltreatment of the Congolese people."

In a new letter to the city council, the bishop said : "Current affairs amply demonstrate the anger and distress caused by the celebration of racist and colonialist pioneers, I would like to suggest to you that the time has come to remove the offence of this monument.

"I would like to feel that St Asaph city council would be willing to identify with the Black Lives Matter campaign by making the highly symbolic gesture of putting this monument out of sight, and taking a stand for equality and diversity."

St Asaph Cathedral contains a small plaque to Stanley and discussions are taking place as to whether it should be removed or a further panel added to provide interpretation. The Dean of St Asaph Cathedral, the Very Revd Nigel Williams said: "The plaque is not prominent and does not draw attention to itself. It does not honour Stanley as a statue. Additional information alongside could provide the opportunity for visitors to properly consider the issues but it's right that we think carefully about its place here in the cathedral."