New bishop appointed to head Diocese of Charlottetown

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

CHARLOTTETOWN — Roman Catholics in Prince Edward Island have a new leader.

A message on the website for the Diocese of Charlottetown says Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Joseph Dabrowski as the 14th bishop of Charlottetown.

The 58-year-old Dabrowski, who had been the auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of London, Ont., succeeds Bishop Richard Grecco, who retired after serving the Charlottetown diocese from 2009 to 2021.

Dabrowski is to be installed at a ceremony at St. Dunstan’s Basilica at a date to be determined.

The bishop will take responsibility for 50 parishes in P.E.I.

Born in Poland, Dabrowski was ordained to the priesthood in May 1991 and was named pastor of St. Mary parish in London in 1998, where he served until he was appointed auxiliary bishop in 2015.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press

