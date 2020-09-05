What is bisected by the rabbit-proof fence? The Weekend quiz

The questions
1 What is the criminal Aris Kindt doing in a Rembrandt painting?
2 Who is the bestselling novelist of all time?
3 What is Sue, dug up in South Dakota in 1990?
4 Which ritual is performed by a mohel?
5 What bird’s scientific name means “footless footless”?
6 Which composer was a neighbour and protege of Oscar Hammerstein?
7 Who would undertake the Kobayashi Maru test?
8 What is bisected by the rabbit-proof fence?
What links:
9
Byron’s memoirs; Sylvia Plath’s novel Double Exposure; Philip Larkin’s diaries?
10 Ilium; ischium; pubis?
11 Greyhound; In Which We Serve; The Cruel Sea; Das Boot?
12 Roberts and Brasier?
13 Acute; grave; circumflex; cedilla; diaeresis?
14 English; Irish; Irish Red & White; Gordon?
15 Achaemenid; Sasanian; Safavid; Qajar; Pahlavi?
The answers
1 Being dissected (anatomy lesson of Dr Nicolaes Tulp).
2 Agatha Christie.
3 Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton (found by Susan Hendrickson).
4 Circumcision (Jewish).
5 Swift (apus apus).
6 Stephen Sondheim.
7 Starfleet cadets in Star Trek.
8 Australia (Western Australia).
9 Lost or destroyed works by poets.
10 Parts of the hip bone.
11 Films set in the second world war battle of the Atlantic.
12 Original surnames of female PMs: Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.
13 Diacritic marks used in French.
14 Setter dog breeds (as recognised by Kennel Club).
15 Persian/Iranian empires and ruling dynasties.