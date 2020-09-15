Biscuit Home's 2020 Holiday Collection Is Exactly What We Need Right Now

From Veranda

The most wonderful time of the year is rapidly approaching, and we sure hope the holiday season lives up to its name after the wild ride 2020 has given us. Thankfully, those of us who are ready to start decking our halls as soon as possible can indulge in Biscuit Home's Holiday Pre-Sale, which went live today. The lifestyle and home brand's 2020 holiday collection is full of adorably cheeky ornaments and decor making light of the truly unprecedented times we've all experienced this year (think: toilet paper shortages and masks as the year's hottest accessory).

This year's collection is certainly unlike Biscuit Home's holiday offerings from past years, as it features as ornaments hand sanitizer, camper vans, dumpster fires, a roll of toilet paper, and several other quirky and unfortunate icons that defined this strange year. There are other cheeky offerings included in the collection, like a Botox syringe ornament dubbed "Magic Eraser" and a glitzy medical scrubs ornament to gift your favorite frontline worker this holiday season.

Don't worry, traditionalists: Biscuit Home's holiday collection also features nostalgic and heartwarming ornaments for those looking for a more classic tree, with a variety of American icons, popular beverages, and holiday characters. Be sure to pre-0rder your favorite items before they sell out and give yourself an excuse to get a head-start on planning out your holiday decorations this year. You deserve it.

