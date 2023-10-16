We Like Bisalloy Steel Group's (ASX:BIS) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Bisalloy Steel Group (ASX:BIS) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bisalloy Steel Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = AU$17m ÷ (AU$112m - AU$30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Bisalloy Steel Group has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.1% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Bisalloy Steel Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Bisalloy Steel Group, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Bisalloy Steel Group is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 21%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 110%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 27%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Bisalloy Steel Group has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Bisalloy Steel Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Bisalloy Steel Group that we think you should be aware of.

