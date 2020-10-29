Birthday greetings and memorable moments – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 29.

Football

Marcus Rashford woke up in a good mood.

And cracked right back on with tackling food poverty.

Former Manchester United and Fulham goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar celebrated his 50th birthday on Thursday.

50 years old…Time flies! 🔞⁰I’m very grateful & proud of everything I’ve achieved as a player and as a person so far.Hope to see you all very soon, till then…stay safe everyone! Love, Edwin. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OFZLJ4J2Fm — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) October 29, 2020

With his former clubs sending their birthday wishes.

And Rio Ferdinand, who dubbed himself as the man who got Van der Sar “through the latter part” of his career, also wished the Dutchman well.

Yessss Mr @vdsar1970 Happy 50th Birthday Bro! Have a great day… sending love to you and the family ❤️ Ps just wanna say thank you again for that save you made on a rainy night in Moscow 👀😂🏆 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/Dv0dgpdzTd — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 29, 2020

As did Patrice Evra

Happy birthday to the only one with too much class. You were better with your feet than many players outfield. You should have played in midfield (not left back 😂😂) with your technique. Respect @vdsar1970. 🎈🎈🎈 pic.twitter.com/KwYQxw6LuL — Patrice Evra (@Evra) October 29, 2020

Arsenal wished former players Robert Pires and Kelly Smith a happy birthday.

Wishing a very happy birthday to a true Arsenal legend… 🏆 FA Women’s Cup (x6) 🏆 FA Women’s Premier League (x5)🏆 FA Women’s Premier League Cup (x4)🏆 UEFA Women's Cup (x1) ⚽️ England's all-time top scorer (46) @kelly_smith10! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MFYvzbPSBt — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 29, 2020

Mesut Ozil also sent Pires birthday greetings.

Happy Birthday Bro! ♥️ You've always been an inspiration for me as a football player – would have loved to have played together with you, legend. ⚽⚡ Wishing you all the best, my friend! @piresrobert7 pic.twitter.com/ObtxzleAUl — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 29, 2020

Gary Neville was impressed by Manchester United’s win over RB Leipzig – and the performance of Donny van de Beek.

United were fantastic last night !!! A real performance that… — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 29, 2020

He was very good to say he hasn’t played https://t.co/PlxPfbrHHF — Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 29, 2020

On loan Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot was gearing up for AC Milan’s Europa League clash.

Theo Walcott was full of pride for his grandfather.

I am Immensely proud of my Grandad, he brought so much to so many and will never be forgotten. 🙏🏽https://t.co/0WSPAxcbmV pic.twitter.com/k8mQ9ScmAv — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) October 29, 2020

Ben Chilwell opened up

Cricket

England were among those to wish former captain Michael Vaughan a happy birthday.

Happy birthday, @MichaelVaughan 🎂 Great pic – sausage sarnie or bacon butty? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wVM8e4NWPQ — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 29, 2020

Thanks for all the birthday messages .. edging closer to raising my Bat .. #OnOn .. not long till it’s G & T O’clock 🍸🍸 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 29, 2020

