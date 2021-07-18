Birthday Boy Ishan Kishan Scores Half-Century on ODI Debut During India vs Sri Lanka Series Opener
Ishan Kishan, who made his ODI debut for India against Sri Lanka, scored a stylish half-century. He thus scored the second fastest-fifty by a debutant, achieving the milestone in 33 deliveries.
Check ICC's tweet here:
A sizzling half-century on his ODI debut from Ishan Kishan 👏#SLvIND | https://t.co/w8VBrH28vA pic.twitter.com/eVDeEAiH26
— ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2021
A Twitter user 'justifed' this knock:
well, it's his birthday so ishan kishan is perfectly justified in throwing himself a party #SLvIND
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 18, 2021
