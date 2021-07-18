Birthday Boy Ishan Kishan Scores Half-Century on ODI Debut During India vs Sri Lanka Series Opener

Team Latestly
·1 min read
Ishan Kishan, who made his ODI debut for India against Sri Lanka, scored a stylish half-century. He thus scored the second fastest-fifty by a debutant, achieving the milestone in 33 deliveries.

Check ICC's tweet here:

A Twitter user 'justifed' this knock:

Also Read | IND 163/2 in 22 Overs (Target 263) | India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Live Updates: Ishan Kishan Departs After Scoring ODI Fifty on Debut

