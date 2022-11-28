The birth pangs of the Grand Theft Auto franchise

Magnus Bennett - BBC Scotland News
·6 min read
Scene from GTA V
GTA 5 has brought in billions of dollars for Rockstar Games

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has been a phenomenal success since it was first launched exactly 25 years ago, making billions of dollars for its American owner Take-Two Interactive.

So it may come as a surprise to learn that its creators, Dundee-based DMA Design, were far from confident about GTA's prospects as they struggled with creative and technical problems during its development in the 1990s.

Colin Macdonald, who joined DMA a few months before the launch of the action-adventure video game in 1997, explains: "In mid-development, there was an informal staff survey on which of the seven titles they were working on would be the most successful and least successful.

"The one voted most likely not to succeed was Grand Theft Auto.

"That's because, mid-development, the direction of the game wasn't clear. It was also quite buggy - you couldn't play it for more than a couple of minutes without it crashing, so certainly at grassroots level there wasn't a lot of confidence in it."

Colin Macdonald
Colin Macdonald was producer of GTA 2, which was published in 1999

Colin, who was to become the producer of GTA 2 and later Channel 4's first games commissioning editor, says the atmosphere at DMA was "quite relaxed" by the time he joined.

"GTA went through a lot of different iterations and was quite a troubled development, and wasn't really regarded well for most of the time it was in production.

"By the time I joined it was pretty much done and the team was actually quite happy because they had kind of got shot of it.

"They were looking forward to sitting back, planning a sequel properly, redoing the things that they weren't happy with, and just looking forward to getting stuck into iterating on it and seeing where else they could take it."

GTA facts and figures

  • GTA was launched on 28 November 1997 after three-and-and-a half years in development

  • According to business news provider Marketwatch, GTA 5 alone sold 90 million units between 2013 and 2017

  • During that period, it brought in $6bn - far above the success of blockbuster movies like Star Wars or Gone With The Wind

  • In February, Rockstar Games said for the first time that Grand Theft Auto 6 was "in active development", although no further details were given

Fans of GTA may also be surprised to learn that the franchise actually stemmed from a technology experiment - with a dinosaur as its central character.

Colin explains: "One of the original founding programmers at DMA, Mike Dailly, was basically doing a tech experiment as a way of showing how buildings could look in 3D from top down with a little bit of perspective.

"So he basically came up with a dinosaur game. You had this city that moved around in some form of 3D, but you were a dinosaur roaming around and destroying the buildings. That was what Grand Theft Auto started as.

Mike Dailly
Mike Dailly pictured at DMA Designs in about 1990

"He then added in little cars driving around, just to bring the city to life.

"Someone had the bright idea to see what it would be like driving one of the cars rather than controlling the dinosaur and suddenly it changed into a car game, rather than a dinosaur game.

"It was called Race 'n' Chase for a good while. And then someone realised, 'oh, actually we'll try letting the player get out of the car and run around and jump in and out of other cars'.

"It was really only at that point it morphed into Grand Theft Auto."

Still from GTA 5
A scene from Grand Theft Auto 5

Overhauling the original idea brought its own problems, according to Colin.

"When you are changing a game so fundamentally like that, all sorts of problems get introduced.

"You have developed code that is no longer doing what it was originally intended to do. So there's all sorts of problems - the game gets very buggy and crashes a lot, and the team are feeling like the whole process is completely changing and they are not doing what they originally set out to do.

"But actually, this process of evolving and iterating is what made it feel so dynamic.

"So although it was a very frustrating process for the team, it meant they could see what really worked, iterate on it and give the game a new direction.

"They also had time to polish it, so they started doing things like adding skid marks and shadows and nice sound effects and the radio stations - all of those things that really brought the world to life."

Members of the original DMA Design team, including those who worked on GTA 1, pictured at a reunion earlier this year
Members of the original DMA Design team, including those who worked on GTA 1, pictured at a reunion earlier this year

Colin says that although GTA only came together in its final six months of development, there were signs that it could connect with a wide audience.

"The team were playing it in their own lunchtimes, which is always a rare thing.

"After you spend a couple of years developing something, you are usually sick to the back teeth of seeing it - the last thing you want to do is see it again in your spare time."

Colin says the sequel he produced involved making technical changes to make the game more "structurally sound" and moving the game from being set in the contemporary world.

"We wanted to make it feel a little bit more futuristic. That gave us more creative licence with the vehicles, with the weapons, with the types of environments you would see.

"In hindsight, that probably hasn't resonated with audiences as well as the contemporary vehicles and cities. Most of the Grand Theft Auto games have gone back to being set more or less in the present day."

Colin adds that despite the franchise's birth pangs, there was a sense within the original team that they were on to something.

"We knew we had something special - the fact that the team were playing it in their own time is a really strong indicator of that - but there are countless games that come out every year that are creatively and technically brilliant but just don't sell particularly well, for whatever reason.

"Most people don't hear about them - they are not quite capturing the zeitgeist of the moment - and Grand Theft Auto could easily have been another one of those.

"It's been quite a surprise to see it still do so well a quarter of a century later."

Latest Stories

  • PTSD: Photography helps police officer manage condition

    "I saw things no-one should see", says a traffic police officer who now takes solace behind a lens.

  • UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors

    CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain's Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants to build under a deal with the United States and Britain revealed in September last year. Anne-Marie Trevelyan said she expects the three nations to work closely together to deliver

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t have been able to play Wednesday if the game had been held then. “Today, probably not, but good thing we don’t play today; we play in what, four days,” Fields said. “So we’ll see how it

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Poulin scores late winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin did what she does best on Saturday. The 31-year-old Canadian women's national hockey team star scored Team Harvey's winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Pittsburgh. Poulin, Canada's captain, is known for coming through in the clutch, having scored Olympic gold-medal winning goals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022. Jessie Eldridge, Emily Clar

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • Anunoby, VanVleet combine for 52 points in Toronto Raptors' victory over Dallas

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet bounced back from an illness to score 26 points, while O.G. Anunoby added 26 points and nine rebounds and the depleted Toronto Raptors beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 on Saturday. Chris Boucher finished with 22 points, including a big basket in the dying seconds for Toronto (10-9). Juancho Hernangomez scored 10 points. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks (9-9) with 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. The Raptors have been hard hit by injuries and illness, starting the

  • Hurts sets Eagles rushing record for QB in win over Packers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter w

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,