Birth of Endangered Hawaiian Monk Seal in the Wild Caught on Camera — See the Amazing Photos!

Vanessa Etienne
·3 min read
Birth of Endangered Hawaiian Monk Seal Caught on Camera.
The birth of a Hawaiian monk seal was recently captured on camera in Oahu. This is the fifth pup of the endangered species born in the area this year.

On Tuesday, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) shared a video of the moment a veteran mother monk seal, known as RN58, gave birth to a pup, known as PO5, on April 9 on a North Shore beach. DLNR employee Lesley Macpherson filmed the birth.

"As soon as its sac burst, the little one started wiggling around. Mom checked on it by vocalizing. He was able to move fast," Macpherson recalled.

Macpherson has monitored the seal family each day since the birth and noted that the baby seal is now nursing regularly and starting to explore the water. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Hawaii Marine Animal Response, and DLNR will all continue to monitor the mom and pup as they bond.

Hawaiian monk seals are one of the most endangered seal species in the world, according to NOAA. There are reportedly only about 1,400 monk seals living on the Hawaiian islands.

The organization said another monk seal mother, RH92, gave birth to a pup on April 14 after surviving an off-leash dog attack. Three other pups were also born in Oahu earlier this year, however, they died of undetermined causes.

"It's really important, especially during rearing and weaning, that people respect the boundaries set up to protect these seal pairs and to keep their dogs on leashes at all times," Ryan Jenkinson, the protected species program lead at DLNR's Division of Aquatic Resources, said in a release.

"So many people are passionate about protecting monk seals and it was exciting to witness the birth of PO5 and to be able to share it with others," Macpherson added. "My hope is that when people see these images, they'll too become passionate about protecting all our creatures."

NOAA urges those who encounter Hawaiian monk seal mothers and pups to stay at least 150 feet away and avoid disturbing the marine mammals.

"This will ensure the mother remains with her pup and the pup gets the nutrition it needs to develop properly," the organization stated. "The public should also be aware that mother seals can be very protective of their young and are more likely to exhibit territorial behavior with a pup."

Last year, a Louisiana couple came across a Hawaiian monk seal on the beach in Kauai and filmed themselves touching the animal and the creature's subsequent startled reaction, posting the encounter on TikTok.

The pair received backlash for the video and earned an undisclosed fine from the NOAA Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement. According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, touching or harassing a Hawaiian monk seal is a Class C felony; violators can face fines up to $50,000 and even prison time.

Hawaiian monk seals are currently protected by the Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act.

